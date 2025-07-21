U-Tapao Airport Expansion Hits Turbulence as Phase 1 Investment Scale Reviewed

The ambitious development of U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City faces significant adjustments as the concessionaire, U-Tapao International Aviation Co. Ltd. (UTA), proposes scaling back its initial investment.

This move comes as the much-anticipated high-speed rail (HSR) link connecting three major airports – Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao – continues to be delayed.

The protracted hold-up of the HSR project, managed by Asia Era One Co. Ltd. (C.P.), has directly impacted the U-Tapao airport development.

To date, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC) has been unable to issue the vital Notice to Proceed (NTP) – the official document authorising construction to begin – to UTA, despite five years having passed since the concession agreement was signed.

While UTA has publicly indicated its readiness to move ahead without waiting for the HSR, ongoing negotiations between UTA and the EEC about the terms for proceeding in the HSR's absence remain unresolved.

This impasse has led to repeated postponements of the NTP, which was most recently targeted for issue on 15th July 2025. The deadline has now been extended yet again, despite the contract stipulating that construction should commence within five years of the signing.

Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the EEC, confirmed that discussions with UTA on the assumption of no immediate HSR link are still ongoing, primarily due to issues with the three-airport HSR project itself.

The EEC is currently negotiating with the private sector to adjust the contract. Chula clarified that the aim is to allow UTA to proceed with its investment without needing to amend the core concession agreement, as additional clauses can be added.