Thai Businesses Face US Tariff Threat as Border Conflict Links to Trade Deadline

Thai businesses are bracing for a potential 36% tariff imposition on goods arriving at US ports from 1st August 2025.

This significant economic threat stems directly from the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, which the United States has now explicitly made a condition in its reciprocal tariff negotiations with Bangkok.

The escalating tensions prompted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, acting as ASEAN Chair, to host urgent discussions in Kuala Lumpur on 28th July 2025.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met to seek a resolution to the cross-border clashes.

These high-level talks followed a direct warning from US President Donald Trump to both leaders.

President Trump reportedly conveyed that the US would not finalise trade agreements with either Thailand or Cambodia while their border conflict persisted.

Under the proposed reciprocal tariffs, the US is set to levy a 36% duty on Thai imports. Cambodia, initially facing a 49% tariff, saw its rate reduced to 36% by the US.

Thailand had submitted its final trade offer last week, hoping for a swift conclusion to negotiations before the looming 1st August deadline.

Many analysts suggest President Trump's instruction to his US trade negotiation team to pause discussions with Thailand and Cambodia was a deliberate strategy, compelling the two Southeast Asian nations to resolve their military stand-off before tariff talks would resume.

This means the comprehensive trade deal, despite nearing completion, may not be announced by the deadline, potentially forcing Thai exporters to incur the higher 36% tariff.