Thailand confirms ongoing tax talks with the US, awaiting final agreement

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on Tuesday provided an update on the ongoing tax negotiations with the United States, confirming that discussions are still open and Thailand is waiting for a response from the US. He highlighted that the Thai government had already submitted a proposal and expects a final agreement soon.

“We will definitely conclude this soon. Today, we will finalise the details of the agreement,” said Pichai.

When asked whether Thailand would face a 36% tariff, Pichai stated that Thailand should not be subject to such a high rate. He noted that the exact timing of the announcement is still uncertain, with the decision possibly being made either before or after August 1. “It might be announced on the 2nd of August, just a day later. I think it will be soon,” he added.