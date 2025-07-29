Thai Finance Ministry Unveils Sweeping Relief Measures for Border Conflict Victims

Thailand's Finance Ministry has swiftly rolled out a comprehensive package of relief measures aimed at assisting individuals and businesses affected by the ongoing border unrest with Cambodia.

The initiatives encompass expanded financial support at the provincial level, significant tax concessions, and a wide array of aid from state financial institutions.

Speaking on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated that the urgent measures were categorised into three main areas.

Local and Financial Support

Under the local-level measures, the government has expanded contingency funds, allocating 100 million baht to the governors of seven affected provinces, with the readiness to consider further increases if required.

This aims to provide provinces with agile financial management capabilities. The Ministry will also facilitate the urgent procurement of supplies related to security missions through expedited, specific methods.

Furthermore, credit measures are being prepared through state banks, such as the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC). This includes providing liquidity loans to farmers and low-interest "soft loans" for those who have incurred damages.