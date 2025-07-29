Commerce Ministry rolls out four measures to tackle Thai–Cambodian border crisis

2. Market access and sales channels

The ministry has facilitated 19 agricultural product distribution events, moving nearly 79 tonnes of produce worth over 2.55 million baht. It also launched 33 local sales outlets generating over 5 million baht.

Border trade fairs have been held five times, giving businesses opportunities to sell over 600 tonnes of consumer goods and fresh produce in markets across Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, and China.

Additionally, the ongoing “Thai Fruits Festival 2025” campaign continues to promote Thai fruit sales through a wide range of channels including petrol stations, airlines, public and private sector venues, and Thailand Post’s delivery service.

While surplus produce remains low, more sales points will be opened in August. The next cross-border trade fair is scheduled in Satun province from August 7–10.

In terms of logistics, businesses are being advised to use alternative routes—such as waterways or via Laos—due to temporary border closures. More shipping lines are now servicing routes to Cambodia, leading to lower shipping costs.

Nonetheless, concerns about conflict-related risks have led many businesses to delay transactions.

3. Promotion of Thai goods in Cambodia and alternative markets

The ministry is continuing to promote Thai goods through flexible strategies, including online business matchmaking, engagement with importers and department stores, and plans for future trade fairs once the situation stabilises.

These efforts aim to maintain Thai market share in Cambodia and expand to other ASEAN markets.

4. Low-interest loans (soft loans)

To financially support affected traders and import-export businesses, the ministry is working with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank and Export-Import Bank to implement debt relief, working capital support, and long-term loan schemes.

Surveys are being conducted to gauge loan demand, and public awareness campaigns are underway to ensure that all eligible businesses can access the benefits.

“The Ministry of Commerce will do everything in its power to support entrepreneurs, farmers, and local communities. Our goal is to ensure that businesses can continue operating, farmers earn fair incomes, and citizens can live safely and securely,” Jatuporn said.

He added that the government will work hand in hand with all sectors to overcome this crisis.