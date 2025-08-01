Maris sees US tariff reduction on Thailand as positive development

Details of the statement are as follows:
Thailand welcomes the announcement by President Donald Trump regarding the reduction of the reciprocal tariff rate on Thai goods from 36% to 19%.
The United States is one of Thailand’s most important trading partners and primary destination for Thai exports.
The announcement is a positive development and reflects the close and constructive cooperation between the two countries in promoting freer and more balanced trade relations.
Thailand deeply values our longstanding alliance and strategic partnership with the United States. This enduring friendship has significantly contributed to the shared prosperity, peace, and security of our two countries and the region.
Going forward, Thailand remains committed to working closely with the United States to further advance our alliance and strengthen our economic partnership for the shared commitments and mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples.