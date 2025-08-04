Thai CEOs Unveil Survival Strategies as Trump Tariffs Threaten Economic Growth

Thai business leaders are bracing for economic turbulence as new US tariff policies threaten to disrupt the kingdom's export-driven economy, which relies on foreign revenue for more than 50% of its GDP.

Following the clarity on US customs tariff rates after 1st August 2025, corporate executives across key sectors have outlined comprehensive strategies to weather the anticipated economic storm whilst maintaining operational resilience.

Banking Sector Fortifies Against Triple Threat

Kris Chantanotoke, Chief Executive of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), identified three major challenges facing Thailand's economy: Trump's tariff policies, economic deceleration, and household debt approaching 70% growth.

"Thai banks must adapt and assist customers across all sectors," Kris said, outlining a three-pronged defensive strategy for the banking industry.

The approach includes prudent risk management to avoid excessive exposure, focusing on core competencies where each bank excels, and continuous cost reduction. SCB has successfully maintained its cost-to-income ratio at 36.8% in the first quarter whilst preserving a return on equity of 11.7%.

For the second half of the year, SCB plans to pursue growth in three main areas: large-scale lending, wealth management including insurance, and fee-based services. The bank targets 25% digital revenue whilst implementing an 80:20 project management principle.

