Thai Industries Face Sudden Labour Crisis Amidst Cambodian Border Tensions

Thailand is facing the immediate threat of a significant labour shortage, warned a leading economist today, as ongoing issues along the Thai-Cambodian border prompt a mass exodus of Cambodian migrant workers.

The sudden departure of this crucial workforce is set to disrupt production and operations across various Thai industries.

Anusorn Tamajai, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Director of the Digital Economy, Investment and International Trade Research Centre (DEIIT) at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, has assessed the profound impact of the recent Thai-Cambodian conflict on the labour market.

Cambodian migrant workers constitute a substantial segment of Thailand's foreign workforce, playing vital roles in the agricultural, construction, food processing, and service sectors.

Officially, around 500,000 Cambodian workers are legally employed in Thailand. However, when factoring in undocumented labourers, the total number is estimated to exceed 1 million to 1.2 million individuals.

These workers not only fulfil significant labour demands across numerous Thai businesses but also represent a critical source of income for Cambodia, sending home an estimated 40 billion to 65 billion baht annually, accounting for over 6.5% of Cambodia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The immediate fallout from the border tensions saw a dramatic repatriation of Cambodian workers. During a five-day period of intense conflict in late July 2025, approximately 400,000 Cambodian workers returned to their home country, with a staggering 150,000 departing on the first day alone.