Thailand and US Poised to Announce 19% Tariff Deal, Key Trade Talks to Follow

Thailand and the United States are on the cusp of issuing a joint statement confirming a 19% import tariff agreement, a crucial first step before detailed negotiations commence on sensitive goods and rules of origin.

This development is expected to help Thailand maintain its trade competitiveness, according to the Deputy Minister of Commerce.

Chantawit Tantasith, Deputy Minister of Commerce, announced today that the US approval of the 19% import tariff is positive news for Thai trade.

Following in-principle approval by the Thai Cabinet on 1st August, the formal announcement from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is anticipated soon.

The agreement will then undergo parliamentary review before its official signing and subsequent domestic legal processes in Thailand, allowing for broad sectoral input.

However, the journey towards a comprehensive agreement is far from over.

Thailand still needs to push for critical issues such as Rules of Origin (ROO) and the calculation of Regional Value Content (RVC) – the proportion of regionally sourced raw materials used in production.

These negotiations are vital to ensure maximum benefit for Thai businesses and to facilitate their adaptation without severe disruption.