Thai Inflation Dips for Fourth Consecutive Month, But Deflation Fears Dismissed

Thailand's headline inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month in July, reaching -0.70%, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The decline was primarily attributed to cheaper energy and fresh food prices, though officials were quick to dismiss concerns of the economy entering a deflationary period.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) revealed that lower global oil prices and a government-led reduction in electricity tariffs were key contributors to the drop.

Favourable weather conditions also led to a surplus of fresh vegetables and fruits, further pushing down prices.

Despite the negative headline figure, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 0.84%—a slower pace than the 1.06% rise seen in June.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of the TPSO, explained that the fall in inflation was not a sign of deflation.