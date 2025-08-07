Think Local, Expand Global: Hong Kong Executive\'s Blueprint for Thai Startup Success

"Ideas are just ideas – execution is the most important thing," declares Lu Chin Yung, senior vice president of InvestHK's Startups Team, as he leans forward during an exclusive interview at the Techsauce Global Summit.

His message to Thai entrepreneurs is clear: abandon rigid home-market strategies and embrace local thinking to succeed overseas.

Speaking candidly about the common pitfalls he's witnessed at the summit on Wednesday, Lu emphasizes that Thai startups must prove their worth domestically before venturing abroad.

"First, build strong domestic traction before entering new markets," he advises. "You must prove your model at home before venturing abroad."

Lu outlines four critical principles that separate successful international ventures from costly failures:

Build Domestic Traction First: "Prove your model works at home," Lu explains. "Investors and partners in new markets want to see evidence of success, not just promises."

Adapt to Local Economics: For Hong Kong's high-cost environment, this means "smaller teams, leaner offices, and digital-first sales strategies." Lu notes that many Thai companies fail by trying to replicate their Bangkok office setup in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

Think Like a Local: "You must tailor products and services to local tastes and habits," he insists. This isn't just about language translation – it's about understanding cultural nuances, shopping behaviors, and business practices.

Form Strategic Alliances: Rather than viewing everyone as competition, Lu encourages early engagement through flagship events like StartmeupHK Festival and Hong Kong FinTech Week. "Share your ideas openly – this brings valuable feedback, partnerships, and funding opportunities."

