Pichai unveils 6-point plan to boost innovation, support SMEs

The announcement followed Thursday’s meeting of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Policy, attended by Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith and representatives from more than 20 government agencies. The meeting focused on aligning national efforts to enhance Thailand’s intellectual property (IP) landscape.

The plan’s key objectives include boosting innovation, strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Pichai emphasised that intellectual property plays a critical role in both economic development and international relations. A supportive IP ecosystem, he said, would encourage foreign investment and enhance the global competitiveness of Thai businesses.