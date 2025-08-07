Pichai unveils 6-point plan to boost innovation, support SMEs

The announcement followed Thursday’s meeting of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Policy, attended by Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith and representatives from more than 20 government agencies. The meeting focused on aligning national efforts to enhance Thailand’s intellectual property (IP) landscape.
The plan’s key objectives include boosting innovation, strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and fostering sustainable economic growth.
Pichai emphasised that intellectual property plays a critical role in both economic development and international relations. A supportive IP ecosystem, he said, would encourage foreign investment and enhance the global competitiveness of Thai businesses.
Six-pillar strategy to strengthen Thailand’s innovation ecosystem
The committee outlined short-, medium-, and long-term policy directions, assigning the Department of Intellectual Property to improve Thailand’s performance in the Global Innovation Index (GII). The six focus areas include:
Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit said the ministry’s core policy is to empower SMEs through intellectual property, helping them unlock new business opportunities and increase the value of their goods and services.
The committee also approved the 2026–2027 Intellectual Property Development Plan, which includes proactive integration across key areas: legal reform, enforcement against violations, public service improvement, and awareness-raising campaigns.
These efforts aim not only to combat IP infringement but also to support Thailand’s bid to be removed from the US Special 301 Watch List, a designation under American trade law that monitors countries with alleged IP rights shortcomings.
The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening Thailand’s IP system as a vital mechanism for enhancing competitiveness, attracting investment, and driving long-term economic growth.