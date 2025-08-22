Thai Tech Giants Join Forces with National Savings Fund to Boost Retirement Savings

The National Savings Fund (NSF) has teamed up with TrueMoney, AIS, and ShopeePay to expand access to its 'Retirement Lottery'—an innovative savings product that offers weekly prizes.

The partnership aims to fully digitalise national savings and encourage more people to plan for their retirement.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the collaboration would allow the public to open an account and buy lottery tickets directly through the TrueMoney, myAIS, and ShopeePay apps.

This makes saving "more accessible and aligns with the current digital lifestyle," he said.

Paopoom added that the digital infrastructure would help all segments of the population access financial services, reduce inequality, and support Thailand’s growing digital economy.

The minister also announced that new channels for opening accounts and purchasing the lottery would be launched in early September, specifically targeting people who do not own a smartphone.

These services will be available through participating financial institutions.