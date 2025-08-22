Thai Tech Giants Join Forces with National Savings Fund to Boost Retirement Savings

The National Savings Fund (NSF) has teamed up with TrueMoney, AIS, and ShopeePay to expand access to its 'Retirement Lottery'—an innovative savings product that offers weekly prizes.
The partnership aims to fully digitalise national savings and encourage more people to plan for their retirement.
Speaking at the launch on Friday, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the collaboration would allow the public to open an account and buy lottery tickets directly through the TrueMoney, myAIS, and ShopeePay apps.
This makes saving "more accessible and aligns with the current digital lifestyle," he said.
Paopoom added that the digital infrastructure would help all segments of the population access financial services, reduce inequality, and support Thailand’s growing digital economy.
The minister also announced that new channels for opening accounts and purchasing the lottery would be launched in early September, specifically targeting people who do not own a smartphone.
These services will be available through participating financial institutions.
Ratchanon Shinpan, head of investment products at TrueMoney, confirmed that customers would be able to open accounts to buy tickets later this year.
He highlighted that TrueMoney has already served students and freelancers with NSF accounts since late 2023, with total deposits of over 120 million baht.
He noted that more than half of the NSF’s new online account registrations currently come from TrueMoney.
ShopeePay and AIS echoed this commitment.
Supphavit Hongamornsin, managing director of ShopeePay (Thailand), stated that the partnership would allow users to save confidently while having a chance to win a prize every week.
"We are committed to using ShopeePay's technology to connect financial services with all groups of people, creating equal opportunities and supporting sustainable, long-term savings," he said.
Waroonthep Watcharaporn, head of government relations at AIS, said the company has continually promoted saving with the NSF, making it accessible through the myAIS application.
He added that the new service would transform how Thai people approach lotteries. Instead of a simple gamble, he said, it would become a "creative and sustainable incentive for saving."