Retirement lottery to be launched in first quarter of next year

The Finance Ministry has said it would start selling retirement lottery tickets in the first quarter of next year after amending the act on the National Savings Fund (NSF).

The ministry said it had finished drafting a bill to amend the NSF act and has sent it to the Cabinet Secretariat.

The ministry said the NSF would hold a meeting on November 11 to give a final opinion on the project and the opinion and the bill would be sent for deliberations to the Cabinet within this month.

If approved, the bill would be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation and the project could be launched by the first quarter of next year, the ministry explained.