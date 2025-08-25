Thai Businesses Under Pressure to Cut Costs as Economic Headwinds Mount

A Thai economist has pinpointed three major factors forcing businesses to cut costs, leading to an increasing reliance on temporary and part-time staff.

Assoc Prof Dr Somjai Phagaphasvivat, an independent expert in economics and politics, identified the key pressures as artificial intelligence, intensifying competition, and the growth of e-commerce.

His analysis follows a report from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) which noted a significant shift in corporate employment models in the second quarter of 2025.

According to a 2024 Jobsdb survey cited by the NESDC, over 25 per cent of Thai businesses are likely to reduce their full-time workforce in favour of permanent part-time, as well as contractual or temporary part-time staff.

Speaking to the Thansettakij newspaper on Monday, Dr Somjai explained that the global economic landscape is being reshaped by three primary forces.

