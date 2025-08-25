Thailand Becomes Regional Leader in Energy Transition, ABB Study Finds

Thailand is cementing its position as a leading force in Asia’s energy transition, backed by resilient strategic plans and a clear regulatory framework, according to a new study by ABB.

The country's strong commitment is attracting significant investment in key projects, including energy-intensive data centres.

The findings from the ABB Energy Industries division Asia Pacific Energy Transition Readiness Index 2025 reveal that a remarkable 80 percent of energy leaders in Thailand say their transition plans remain on track despite global geopolitical shifts, a clear signal of the country's strategic stability.

The industry survey, based on responses from 4,085 energy leaders across 12 markets in the Asia Pacific region, assessed 20 indicators across four key pillars: Strategy, Technology & Infrastructure, Finance, and Talent.

The results for Thailand highlight robust momentum, driven by national climate goals and growing confidence in AI and automation.

Thai energy leaders are particularly optimistic about renewables, with 77 per cent expecting their organisation’s use of renewable energy to increase by more than 20 per cent within the next five years.

This aligns with the country’s carbon neutrality and net-zero ambitions, as well as the draft Power Development Plan (PDP2024), which targets a 51 percent share of renewables in total power generation capacity by 2037.