Top three products and services consumers complain about most

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) has released a report on complaints received between 2021 and July 2025, recording a total of 68,247 cases.
The figures highlight the demand for effective protection and resolution mechanisms to address problems faced by consumers. Categorised data provides a clearer picture of the key issues affecting the public.
The top three categories were: general goods and services, finance and banking, and communications, telecommunications and information technology.
Other categories included:
In addition to the broad classifications, TCC also ranked the ten most common subcategories of complaints.
The top five highlight the recurring disputes faced by consumers: entertainment and music services, Covid-19 insurance, online shopping, mobile phones, and electrical and electronic products.
Complaint data from 2021 to July 2025 reveals key trends in consumer protection, underlining the wide range of challenges that require systematic and ongoing solutions.
General goods and services remain the leading source of complaints. Their persistent rise and consistently high levels point to an urgent need to raise product and service standards across the board.
Stronger enforcement of consumer protection laws is also vital. Authorities should focus on quality checks, tighter advertising oversight, and effective refund or redress mechanisms, especially in sectors such as entertainment services and general consumer goods.
In finance and banking, complaints peaked in 2022 before easing in subsequent years. This decline may reflect stronger controls or improved consumer understanding.
However, numbers remain significant, showing the need for continued vigilance. Issues such as rejected or delayed insurance claims—particularly with complex products like Covid-19 insurance.
For communications, telecommunications and information technology, although complaints are fewer than in the top two categories, they are rising steadily. Growth in problems such as scam SMS messages, data breaches, and unauthorised charges signals a trend that could intensify in the years ahead.
Tackling these risks demands collaboration between service providers, regulators, and consumers to build resilience against cyber threats and misuse of digital technology.