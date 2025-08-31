Top three products and services consumers complain about most

Deep dive into the top five complaint categories

In addition to the broad classifications, TCC also ranked the ten most common subcategories of complaints.

The top five highlight the recurring disputes faced by consumers: entertainment and music services, Covid-19 insurance, online shopping, mobile phones, and electrical and electronic products.

Entertainment and music services

This group received the highest number of complaints, totalling 7,950 cases (11.65%). The leading issue was non-delivery of services or refunds, accounting for 6,989 cases. Other problems included substandard services (228 cases), excessive pricing (175), misleading advertising (143), and unfair contracts (142). These trends underscore widespread dissatisfaction stemming from broken agreements and poor service quality.



This category attracted 7,817 complaints (11.45%), reflecting the complex disputes arising from pandemic-era insurance policies. The main issue was insurance companies refusing to pay claims, with 6,061 cases. Other grievances included delayed payments (823), denial of promised benefits (537), policy cancellations (275), and underpayment of claims (45).



Complaints in this group totalled 7,500 cases (10.99%), pointing to the risks of e-commerce transactions. Key problems included non-delivery or refunds (3,492 cases), wrong or misleading products (2,156), defective or damaged goods (294), false or exaggerated advertising (488), and restrictions on returns or cancellations (227).



There were 5,976 complaints (8.76%) in this category. The most common grievance was fraudulent or nuisance SMS messages, reported in 3,772 cases. Other issues included scam calls (977), breaches of personal data (351), wrongful billing for unused services (216), and unauthorised SMS charges (140). These highlight growing threats to consumer rights in the digital era.



With 4,055 complaints (5.94%), this category reveals ongoing concerns about product quality and after-sales service. The majority were due to defective or damaged products (3,358 cases). Additional issues included hazardous product advertising (166), non-delivery or refund failures (120), refusal of returns or cancellations (120), and wrong product delivery (60).

The path to resolving consumer issues

Complaint data from 2021 to July 2025 reveals key trends in consumer protection, underlining the wide range of challenges that require systematic and ongoing solutions.

General goods and services remain the leading source of complaints. Their persistent rise and consistently high levels point to an urgent need to raise product and service standards across the board.

Stronger enforcement of consumer protection laws is also vital. Authorities should focus on quality checks, tighter advertising oversight, and effective refund or redress mechanisms, especially in sectors such as entertainment services and general consumer goods.

In finance and banking, complaints peaked in 2022 before easing in subsequent years. This decline may reflect stronger controls or improved consumer understanding.

However, numbers remain significant, showing the need for continued vigilance. Issues such as rejected or delayed insurance claims—particularly with complex products like Covid-19 insurance.

For communications, telecommunications and information technology, although complaints are fewer than in the top two categories, they are rising steadily. Growth in problems such as scam SMS messages, data breaches, and unauthorised charges signals a trend that could intensify in the years ahead.

Tackling these risks demands collaboration between service providers, regulators, and consumers to build resilience against cyber threats and misuse of digital technology.