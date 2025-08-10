Meet the Thai characters and mascots winning hearts online

These mascots entertain, inform and spread joy through their charm, without making consumers feel they are being subjected to a hard sell. When people grow fond of a mascot and become fans, brands can foster loyalty and generate additional revenue opportunities.
According to Krungthep Turakij, these Thai brands have mascots that are not only widely recognised but also deeply loved nationwide.
Butterbear is the adorable café mascot from Coffee Beans by Dao that once caused “shopping mall chaos” thanks to its irresistibly cute design.
Known for its lively costumes and unique props, the bear became a sensation across Asia, landing international event appearances, brand collaborations, music releases, and even fan meetings.
Despite a busy schedule, Butterbear still greets visitors at its café on the first floor of Emsphere.
AIS introduced its mascot Aunjai in blue before rebranding it in 2011 with a green body. Over the years, the design has been refreshed several times, with the 2025 update making it more neutral and contemporary.
Aunjai’s green appearance has often invited playful comparisons to Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc., with AIS Sports’ own social media joining in on the joke.
In 1997, a PTT petrol advert featuring a Godzilla-like creature in braces rampaging through Bangkok became an instant hit. The monster refuelled with PTT petrol, only to shoot into space due to its power.
The character’s popularity led PTT to create Godji, a cuter, friendlier version of the creature. Godji has since become a fixture in PTT’s educational materials, animations and infographics, even gaining its own social media presence.
Bar B Gon, the green dragon mascot, has represented Bar B Q Plaza since 1996. Conceived by founder Chupong Chupojcharoen, the dragon symbolised strength in Chinese culture. Its name merges “barbecue” with “dragon.”
In 2011, Japanese designers Masako Okamura and Yosuke Kojima gave Bar B Gon a friendlier, more global look. Today, some customers even refer to the restaurant simply as “Bar B Gon.”
The viral Otteri mascot, a small otter with a sharp squeal when teased, comes from the nationwide laundrette chain Otteri Wash & Dry.
Founder Kawin Nitasjarukul chose the otter for its appeal to women—who are often the primary customers—and its cute, youthful Japanese-style design.
Otteri is part of a five-member “otter family” including Hitoshi (dad), Hikari (mum), Aiko (mischievous sister) and Mochi (childhood friend).
Mung Mee, the banana mascot of Bank of Ayudhya, is famous for its dance moves at events like the Money Expo and T-POP concerts.
Designed to reflect the bank’s “Life made easy, every day” motto, the banana symbolises simplicity and shares the bank’s signature yellow colour.
For nearly 50 years, Pee Koh—the fuzzy-haired, glasses-wearing judo master—has graced Kohkae snack packets. The brand name was created by founder Chookiat Ruayjaroensap, who wanted something unique and unrelated to food.
Pee Koh’s design was inspired by quirky Japanese postcard characters, giving the mascot a mischievous charm.
Founded in 2013, Jones Salad is named after the relative of founder Ariya Kumpilo’s partner, with a playful nod to “Jone Salad” (pirate).
Modelled after the real Lung Jones, the mascot is a friendly, humorous figure promoting healthy eating through popular social media cartoons. The mascot appears in-store and at events, making him a health influencer in his own right.
GMMTV has unleashed a wave of mascot characters designed by its in-house artists, representing fan communities for various artists or pairings. Dubbed the “children” of the fans, there are now nearly 30 characters.
Standouts include Polcasan (playful bear-orca hybrid), Avocéan (mischievous avocado-dog), Look Khun Noo (lion-headed mouse), Samruay (slow sloth), DomiiA (fiery-haired rocker), Permpoon (cool blue bear), Lunar (panda-duck hybrid) and Any (butterfly-winged little girl).
Each has a distinct personality, quickly making them viral favourites.