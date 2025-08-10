Meet the Thai characters and mascots winning hearts online

Godji – PTT

In 1997, a PTT petrol advert featuring a Godzilla-like creature in braces rampaging through Bangkok became an instant hit. The monster refuelled with PTT petrol, only to shoot into space due to its power.

The character’s popularity led PTT to create Godji, a cuter, friendlier version of the creature. Godji has since become a fixture in PTT’s educational materials, animations and infographics, even gaining its own social media presence.

Bar B Gon – Bar B Q Plaza

Bar B Gon, the green dragon mascot, has represented Bar B Q Plaza since 1996. Conceived by founder Chupong Chupojcharoen, the dragon symbolised strength in Chinese culture. Its name merges “barbecue” with “dragon.”

In 2011, Japanese designers Masako Okamura and Yosuke Kojima gave Bar B Gon a friendlier, more global look. Today, some customers even refer to the restaurant simply as “Bar B Gon.”

Otteri – Otteri Wash & Dry

The viral Otteri mascot, a small otter with a sharp squeal when teased, comes from the nationwide laundrette chain Otteri Wash & Dry.

Founder Kawin Nitasjarukul chose the otter for its appeal to women—who are often the primary customers—and its cute, youthful Japanese-style design.

Otteri is part of a five-member “otter family” including Hitoshi (dad), Hikari (mum), Aiko (mischievous sister) and Mochi (childhood friend).

Mung Mee – Bank of Ayudhya

Mung Mee, the banana mascot of Bank of Ayudhya, is famous for its dance moves at events like the Money Expo and T-POP concerts.

Designed to reflect the bank’s “Life made easy, every day” motto, the banana symbolises simplicity and shares the bank’s signature yellow colour.

Pee Koh – Kohkae

For nearly 50 years, Pee Koh—the fuzzy-haired, glasses-wearing judo master—has graced Kohkae snack packets. The brand name was created by founder Chookiat Ruayjaroensap, who wanted something unique and unrelated to food.

Pee Koh’s design was inspired by quirky Japanese postcard characters, giving the mascot a mischievous charm.

Lung Jones – Jones Salad

Founded in 2013, Jones Salad is named after the relative of founder Ariya Kumpilo’s partner, with a playful nod to “Jone Salad” (pirate).

Modelled after the real Lung Jones, the mascot is a friendly, humorous figure promoting healthy eating through popular social media cartoons. The mascot appears in-store and at events, making him a health influencer in his own right.

GMM Building’s children – GMMTV

GMMTV has unleashed a wave of mascot characters designed by its in-house artists, representing fan communities for various artists or pairings. Dubbed the “children” of the fans, there are now nearly 30 characters.

Standouts include Polcasan (playful bear-orca hybrid), Avocéan (mischievous avocado-dog), Look Khun Noo (lion-headed mouse), Samruay (slow sloth), DomiiA (fiery-haired rocker), Permpoon (cool blue bear), Lunar (panda-duck hybrid) and Any (butterfly-winged little girl).

Each has a distinct personality, quickly making them viral favourites.