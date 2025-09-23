Thai IP Department Launches New Systems to Tackle Music Piracy

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is launching two new online systems tomorrow to streamline music licensing and combat illegal copyright collection, bringing greater transparency to businesses.

According to Nusara Kanjanakul, the Director-General of the DIP, the new platforms will help businesses in the service and retail sectors, such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes, avoid paying fraudulent copyright fees and reduce their risk of legal action.

The first system is a comprehensive music database that contains information on over 250,000 Thai songs and more than 19 million international songs. The public can use this database to search for songs and find the organisations legally authorised to collect licensing fees on behalf of the copyright owners.

The second system, a copyright collection agents database, allows businesses to instantly verify the legitimacy of any individual attempting to sell a music licence. By scanning a QR code on the agent's digital ID card, a user can immediately check if they are officially authorised by the DIP and what their mandate is.

