Thailand's Economic Crisis: Experts Call for Urgent Reform as Growth Stalls

Thailand's economy is heading for a dramatic slowdown, with GDP growth projected to plummet from 2.8% in Q2 to just 0.3% by year-end, experts warned at Krungthep Turakij's "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap" seminar on Thursday.

Dr Somprawin Manprasert, Chief Economist and Chief Strategy Officer of the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), delivered a stark assessment: a decade of 2% average growth has left Thailand ranked sixth in ASEAN, down from its former position as a regional frontrunner.

"Our car [economy] has had symptoms for 10 years," Kriengkrai said, noting Thailand's 2.8% Q2 growth pales against Vietnam's 8%.

"We are actually using an old strategy on a new landscape," Dr Somprawin explained. Thailand's approach remains rooted in the post-WWII era of expanding populations and multilateral cooperation, whilst today's world is defined by demographic decline, bilateral agreements, and nations prioritising self-reliance over collaboration.

Kriengkrai outlined critical structural traps: an ageing society with 21% of the population over 60 and birth rates now below death rates; the middle-income trap driven by low-value OEM manufacturing, where agriculture employs one-third of workers but generates only 7-8% of national income; over 100,000 outdated laws fostering corruption; and an education system failing to meet future industrial needs.