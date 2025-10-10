TNSC confident exports to grow 5% in 2025 despite Q4 slowdown

Freight costs have also fallen toward the year’s end, providing some relief to exporters.

Despite the slowdown, the TNSC remains confident that exports for 2025 will grow by about 5%, supported by strong expansion in the first two quarters of the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, Thanakorn said export performance should stay robust, provided the government moves ahead with measures to stabilise the baht, ease labour shortages, and reduce financial costs for SMEs.

Thanakorn expressed concern over the baht’s rapid appreciation, which he said has eroded Thailand’s export competitiveness compared with regional rivals.

He noted that as of September 2025, the baht had strengthened by 5.31% since the start of the year, while the Vietnamese dong weakened by around 3%, giving Vietnam’s exporters a cost advantage.

The TNSC has called on the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to investigate the causes behind the baht’s unusual strengthening. Private sector representatives have suggested that abnormal gold exports might be distorting the inflow of US dollars.

“Thailand may be serving as a transit point for these transactions,” Thanakorn said. “The inflows appear large, but the dollars never actually leave the country, it’s unclear what kind of money this is. It could even be part of the grey economy. The government and BoT must look into this seriously.”

He reiterated that exporters consider a desirable exchange rate to be around 33–34 baht per US dollar to maintain competitiveness.

Thanakorn also highlighted several risk factors that could affect Thailand’s exports in the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, including: