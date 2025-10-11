Thai Government Fights Back Against Global Brand Poaching

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has launched an aggressive new strategy to protect domestic businesses, successfully blocking foreign attempts to register well-known Thai brands overseas.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) rolled out its "Trademark Monitor" initiative to keep watch for foreign parties trying to exploit and register Thai trademarks in key markets, allowing Thai owners to file timely objections.

This effort, aligned with Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun's "Quick Big Win" policy, aims to safeguard local entrepreneurs and bolster the international strength of Thai brands.

DIP Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum noted that intellectual property infringement abroad, especially concerning trademarks, is a significant hurdle for Thai exports.

This violation often leaves Thai brand owners unable to use their own marks in foreign territories, potentially damaging their reputation.

The Two Faces of Infringement

The infringement mainly targets consumer goods, fashion, and electronics and typically occurs in two ways:

Counterfeiting: Other individuals forge the Thai trademark to market competing products abroad.

Opportunistic Registration: Parties linked to the Thai business, such as a distributor, register a famous Thai trademark in their own name, thereby preventing the original Thai owner from selling their goods in that country.