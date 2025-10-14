Fix SME/household debt to save economy: Property Chairmans

National AMC to Focus on Small-Scale Debt

The proposed National AMC is designed to allocate approximately 26 billion baht to purchase small-scale debt, beginning with groups owing less than 100,000 baht. The economic slowdown has directly hit this segment and has struggled most to access new loans.

Small businesses, such as restaurants and small factories, are viewed as prime targets for initial aid. They are seen as capable of quick recovery if given a financial opportunity, for instance, to purchase new machinery or reopen shops, which would directly lead to job creation and income flowing back into the economic system.

"Debt Warehouse" as a Short-Term Lifeline

Another mechanism the business sector deems suitable is Asset Warehousing, or "Debt Warehouse."

This measure allows debtors to transfer collateralised assets to financial institutions temporarily. This significantly reduces their debt servicing burden while they are unable to make normal payments.

Crucially, debtors can continue to lease the asset for use and retain the right to buy it back later.

This approach not only eases the burden during a crisis but also gives debtors a critical "second chance" to restart.