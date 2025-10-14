BOI Unveils Four-Month Plan to Unlock 300 Billion Baht of Stalled Investment

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has announced an ambitious plan to accelerate the approval of approximately 70 outstanding investment projects, with a combined value of 300 billion Baht, aiming to get them started within the next four months.

The move is part of a broader economic push under the new administration, with the BOI vowing to directly intervene to resolve bureaucratic hurdles, particularly issues related to permits and licensing.

To tackle the permit backlog, the BOI will implement a ‘Fast Pass’ system for critical projects. This mechanism will involve high-level coordination with all relevant government agencies to significantly shorten processing times.

"The Fast Pass will identify crucial projects and provide them with what is effectively a privilege card," explained BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi. "It requires agreeing to a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with each agency. For example, if a normal process takes 100 days, can we agree to reduce that to 50 days under the Fast Track? This cooperation is key to making the system work."

Narit confirmed that this urgent focus on permits aligns with the mandate from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

The drive to accelerate investment forms the first of three core strategic pillars the BOI will focus on over the initial four months. The others are human resource development and elevating Thai entrepreneurs.