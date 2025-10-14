Thai Book Market Value Hits 20 Billion Baht Mark Amid Creative Revival

Thailand’s book industry is experiencing a significant boom, with its market value exceeding 20 billion baht, a direct result of a major pivot towards digital channels and a surge in creative output.

In response to this expansion, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), under the Ministry of Commerce, has stepped up efforts to ensure the sector understands how to protect and monetise its work.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the DIP, confirmed that the department sent experts to the 30th National Book Fair to host a seminar on "Fundamentals of Copyright Law and Types of Copyright Contracts."

The seminar educated publishers, authors, and entrepreneurs on key issues, including the differences between copyright and industrial property (such as patents and trademarks), the duration of copyright protection, and best practices for avoiding infringement.

"The goal is to encourage personnel in the Thai book industry to apply this knowledge to develop their businesses and create added value, thus driving the country's book industry," Auramon explained.

The high attendance and active discussion—covering topics such as online protection, licensing, and legally translating foreign content—underscore the industry's acute awareness of the new opportunities presented by copyrights.