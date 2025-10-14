Cabinet approves massive state enterprise investment budget worth 1.56 trillion baht

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved an investment framework for 51 state enterprises for fiscal year 2026, as proposed by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
The total investment budget amounts to over 1.56 trillion baht, which is expected to boost Thailand’s GDP growth by around 0.3% next year.
The government has set a target for state enterprises to disburse at least 95% of their approved investment allocations. The Cabinet also acknowledged the estimated operating budget of state enterprises for 2026, which projects a combined net profit of around 86.49 billion baht.
Looking ahead, the investment framework for 2027–2029 (excluding listed firms and subsidiaries) is projected at 1.06 trillion baht, averaging about 353.7 billion baht annually. Over the same period, state enterprises are expected to generate total net profits of about 270.86 billion baht, or roughly 90.28 billion baht per year.
Key investment projects for 2026 include: