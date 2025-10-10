Foreign Ministry to brief economic Cabinet on impact to Thai businesses in Cambodia

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Friday that Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had met with a delegation of Thai private-sector representatives in Cambodia to hear their concerns and proposals regarding the current situation and Thai-Cambodian relations.

According to Nikorndej, the meeting was attended by more than 90 participants from government agencies, private enterprises, and other relevant sectors. The foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the Thai business community in Cambodia for helping to drive and promote economic ties between the two nations.

However, he noted that the border situation has affected all dimensions — including the economy and local livelihoods — and that Cambodia’s various measures have impacted several Thai business groups. Anti-Thai sentiments have also led to ongoing boycotts of Thai products in Cambodia, which have further affected sales.

He emphasised that the Thai government does not wish to see the conflict escalate, stressing that the issue remains a state-to-state dispute, not one targeting ordinary citizens. Yet, Cambodia has deliberately allowed its people to suffer both directly and indirectly, including through boycotts of Thai goods.