Over 7,000 suspected nominee businesses found on Samui and Phangan islands

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), revealed that authorities are stepping up efforts to investigate and take legal action against companies using Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership.

He said the department has been monitoring such cases nationwide, not just in Surat Thani, following increasing reports of foreigners acquiring land and running businesses in popular tourist destinations such as Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

In Surat Thani province alone, preliminary inspections found that both islands have seen an influx of foreign investors — mainly from Europe and other regions — operating a wide range of enterprises, from large and medium-sized ventures to small businesses using Thai nationals as proxy shareholders.

“Preliminary investigations show that more than 7,000 businesses on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan are at risk of being nominee companies,” Poonpong said. “Most are engaged in real estate, such as condominiums, as well as tourism, hotel, and restaurant businesses.”