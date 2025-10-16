Thai businesses continue recovery in Q3 as new registrations rise

Thailand’s business landscape continued its recovery momentum in the third quarter of 2025, with new business registrations growing while closures fell to their lowest level in two years, according to the Department of Business Development (DBD).
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, DBD director-general, said 8,156 new businesses were registered in September — a 6.74% increase year-on-year — with a total registered capital of 19.86 billion baht, down 14.32% from the previous month.
Meanwhile, 2,150 businesses were dissolved in September, up 29.52% year-on-year, representing 5.55 billion baht in registered capital.
During the third quarter (July–September), a total of 23,507 new businesses were established, a 17.45% increase from the previous quarter, with a combined registered capital of 65.07 billion baht, down 5.99%.
DBD’s analysis shows that the Q3 figures were nearly on par with those in Q1 — a quarter that typically records the year’s highest registration numbers. This, the department said, indicates a clear upward movement in business confidence and economic activity.
Business closures in Q3 totalled 5,635, up 79.63%, with a combined registered capital of 38.04 billion baht — a 104% rise year-on-year. However, DBD noted that the number of dissolved businesses remained within normal levels and was lower than in 2023 and 2024.
From January to September 2025, 67,345 new businesses were registered, down 3.36% from the same period last year. Their combined registered capital stood at 214.21 billion baht, up 2.75%.
Meanwhile, 11,879 businesses were dissolved during the same period, down 3%, with a total capital of 68.59 billion baht — a decrease of 40.87%.
The ratio of new registrations to dissolutions averaged six to one, consistent with the five-year trend.
As of September 30 2025, Thailand had 2.03 million registered juristic persons with a total registered capital of 31.28 trillion baht. Of these, 976,857 are active with a combined capital of 22.94 trillion baht.
Limited companies account for the majority with 774,201 entities (79.26%) and a combined capital of 17.17 trillion baht, followed by partnerships (201,156 entities, 20.59%) and public companies (1,500 entities, 0.15%).
The service sector continues to dominate Thailand’s business landscape with 530,171 entities and 13.28 trillion baht in capital. Wholesale and retail trade follows with 319,843 businesses (2.61 trillion baht), and manufacturing ranks third with 126,843 businesses (7.05 trillion baht).
These sectors represent 54.27%, 32.74%, and 12.99% respectively of all active registered businesses.