Thai businesses continue recovery in Q3 as new registrations rise

Thailand’s business landscape continued its recovery momentum in the third quarter of 2025, with new business registrations growing while closures fell to their lowest level in two years, according to the Department of Business Development (DBD).

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, DBD director-general, said 8,156 new businesses were registered in September — a 6.74% increase year-on-year — with a total registered capital of 19.86 billion baht, down 14.32% from the previous month.

Meanwhile, 2,150 businesses were dissolved in September, up 29.52% year-on-year, representing 5.55 billion baht in registered capital.