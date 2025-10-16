Thailand Bets Big on ‘Future Food’ with New 500 Billion Baht Goal

Thailand is targeting the burgeoning 'Future Food' sector, aiming to unlock over 500 billion baht in economic value by 2570 (2027) through a new regulatory initiative designed to accelerate market entry for businesses.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced plans to establish a Positive List of over 150 certified safe ingredients and raw materials by 2570.

This will allow companies to use these components in health products without incurring expensive and time-consuming research and development costs.

The FDA predicts this move could cut costs for entrepreneurs by more than 70%, enabling them to bring products to market much faster and immediately use approved health claims on labels.