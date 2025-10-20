Record crowds at Book Expo Thailand 2025 with sales soaring to 474 million baht

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) has hailed the 30th Book Expo Thailand 2025 as a major success, drawing more than 1.5 million visitors and generating 474 million baht in sales over its 11-day run from October 9 to 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

This record-breaking turnout reflects not only a nationwide revival in reading culture but also the growing role of the book fair as a significant driver of the creative economy.

New highs for sales and attendance

PUBAT president Nattakorn Vuttichaipornkul said this year’s fair surpassed all expectations, with attendance exceeding the target by 7%, reaching 1.5 million visitors. Total sales hit a record 474 million baht — up 8.2% from last year’s 438 million baht.