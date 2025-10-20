Record crowds at Book Expo Thailand 2025 with sales soaring to 474 million baht

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) has hailed the 30th Book Expo Thailand 2025 as a major success, drawing more than 1.5 million visitors and generating 474 million baht in sales over its 11-day run from October 9 to 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
This record-breaking turnout reflects not only a nationwide revival in reading culture but also the growing role of the book fair as a significant driver of the creative economy.
New highs for sales and attendance
PUBAT president Nattakorn Vuttichaipornkul said this year’s fair surpassed all expectations, with attendance exceeding the target by 7%, reaching 1.5 million visitors. Total sales hit a record 474 million baht — up 8.2% from last year’s 438 million baht.
Gen Z leads the reading renaissance
Gen Z visitors, aged between 12 and 28, made up around 70% of total attendees — a 20% increase from last year. PUBAT noted that the younger generation has embraced reading as part of their lifestyle, helping make books “cool” again.
Average spending per visitor also rose sharply to around 1,000 baht, compared with 600–700 baht in previous years, reflecting a stronger purchasing power and renewed enthusiasm for physical books.
Creative strategies and bestselling genres
Publishers’ creative marketing strategies played a crucial role in this success. Many focused on producing content that resonated with readers and leveraged social media to create buzz. Limited-edition covers and hand-painted designs turned books into collectible art pieces.
Novels topped sales this year, overtaking comics and manga. Leading genres included fantasy, detective fiction, romance, and LGBTQ+ works such as Boys’ Love and Yuri stories.
A positive outlook for Thailand’s book industry
The resounding success of this year’s fair has reinvigorated Thailand’s publishing sector. PUBAT forecasts the total value of the Thai book industry to reach 20 billion baht this year — up from 18 billion previously estimated.
The association expects the market to continue growing by 5–10% in 2026, driven by cross-media storytelling such as films, series, and podcasts, alongside the rise of e-books and audiobooks.
Despite challenges like higher printing costs and limited storage space for young readers, PUBAT remains optimistic that the passion of new generations will sustain the steady growth of Thailand’s book industry.