Scam networks drain Thailand’s economy by 1 trillion baht, expert urges ‘clean business hub’ vision

Thailand’s economy is losing an estimated 1 trillion baht a year to cross-border scam networks, according to Associate Professor Dr Aat Pisanwanich, an expert in international and ASEAN economics.

Citing a study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he said Thailand has significant connections to scam operations linked with casinos and fraud syndicates based in Cambodia.

In Cambodia alone, scam operations are worth an estimated 1 trillion baht annually, or 60% of its GDP. Thailand’s own transactions related to this grey-market network are thought to exceed 1 trillion baht per year, around 10% of its GDP — money that generates no real economic value and drags down national growth potential.

“It’s like a car running at only 90% of its full capacity,” Aat explained. “Scam operations lower Thailand’s real GDP by roughly 10%. They also erode international confidence in our economy and trigger stricter financial scrutiny from trading partners such as Singapore. If left unchecked, these networks will harm Thailand’s image and deter long-term foreign investment.”