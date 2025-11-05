JSCCIB keeps Thailand's GDP growth forecast at 2.2%, urges government to reduce regulations and stimulate SMEs

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has maintained its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Thailand at 2.2%, despite global economic recovery signals. The committee highlighted the impact of low-value exports, such as gold, and imports rising by 10.2%, which are affecting the country’s trade balance. While inflation is expected to remain low, core inflation rose slightly to 0.61% in October.

Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), who chaired the JSCCIB meeting on Wednesday, expressed concerns about the global economic climate, including trade tensions and the impact of the ongoing trade war between China and the US. However, he acknowledged positive growth trends in exports from Europe and the US, although the Chinese market has still not fully recovered, with Chinese visitor numbers to Thailand remaining lower than expected.

Poj also noted that labour market vulnerabilities remain, with an unemployment rate of 2.1% in the Social Security Fund in Q2 2025, the highest in two years. The informal labour sector has seen an increase since COVID-19, which has affected labour productivity and consumer spending power.