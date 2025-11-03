APEC faces mounting debt and weakening trade, GDP growth to slow to 2.9% in 2026

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), comprising 21 member economies across the region, remains a key platform shaping the future trajectory of global trade and growth — including for Thailand.

Carlos Kuriyama, Director of the Policy Support Unit at the APEC Secretariat, said in the latest APEC Regional Trends Analysis that the bloc’s economy is projected to expand by 3.1% in 2025, slightly higher than the earlier estimate of 3.0%, driven by stronger trade activity and rising demand for high-tech products.

However, growth is expected to moderate to 2.9% in 2026 due to mounting public debt, weaker trade flows, and fading temporary growth factors such as advance exports and inventory accumulation to hedge against trade restrictions.

“The APEC economy — especially the business sector — has shown remarkable adaptability to shifting trade and policy conditions. Yet this resilience is being tested as temporary stimuli fade and structural pressures such as rising debt and slowing trade start to bite,” Kuriyama said.