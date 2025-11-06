Government plans 40-billion-baht SME relief fund using FIDF money to ease debt and boost liquidity

The government is preparing to draw around 40 billion baht from the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) to establish a new SME relief fund aimed at reducing existing debt burdens and providing low-interest loans to help struggling small and medium-sized enterprises regain liquidity.

This measure is part of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s “Quick Big Win” policy, which targets five key areas to lift the economy out of stagnation within four months. The five pillars are:

Stimulating the economy and tourism Solving household debt, particularly non-performing loans (NPLs) Supporting SMEs Encouraging public savings Building future industries

All measures will adhere to the government’s fiscal discipline framework of “no additional borrowing” and “no excessive stimulus that risks fiscal stability”, with a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term cash handouts.

Under the first pillar, the government has already launched the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme to reduce living costs for over 20 million people, while the second pillar — household debt restructuring through asset management companies (AMCs) — is in progress and will be presented to the Cabinet on November 11.