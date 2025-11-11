Commerce Ministry launches plan to curb false origin claims on US exports, to inspect 8,000 RVC certificates monthly



Monitoring nominee businesses involved in illegal operations

Another measure focuses on monitoring nominee businesses and foreign operators who violate Thai laws, which could be another channel used by foreign companies to falsely claim Thai origin for goods exported to the United States.

On October 22, the Prime Minister issued an order establishing the Committee on the Management and Resolution of Illegal Foreign Business Operations. The committee is tasked with formulating urgent policies and measures to integrate efforts among agencies in preventing and suppressing illegal foreign trade and business activities. It also directs government departments, state enterprises, and other state agencies to perform their duties within the bounds of the law and in coordination with the committee.

The private sector has also been asked to cooperate in implementing these urgent measures, tracking progress across relevant agencies, and raising public awareness to foster understanding of the situation. The committee has the authority to appoint subcommittees, working groups, or assign relevant officers as needed.

The authorities will focus on investigating high-risk legal entities suspected of nominee structures — companies where shareholding arrangements are complex or deliberately obscured to conceal the true owners. This includes examining attempts to evade Thai law through the use of accounting or legal firms to facilitate registration, and identifying cases where Thais unknowingly act as nominees, potentially facing criminal liability.

Investigations will also be carried out under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999), which limits the powers of enforcement. Information provided by related parties may not always reflect the true nature of these hidden business operations. To improve accuracy, the investigation process will follow four key stages:

Step 1: Data screening

The Department of Business Development (DBD) will use the Integrated Business Analysis System (IBAS) to identify at-risk companies. The system analyses business behaviour trends of entities where Thais hold at least 51% of shares jointly with foreign investors, particularly in businesses listed under the Foreign Business Act.

Step 2: Information compilation

Authorities will gather detailed profiles of company directors, registered capital, and shareholders, mapping connections between Thai shareholders and the companies in which they invest. The analysis will also extend to related companies that may fall into nominee-risk categories, including those established by the same founders or those who acquired shares from previous shareholders.

Step 3: Financial traceability

The DBD will forward information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to trace financial movements and transactions of Thai shareholders involved. The objective is to verify whether share payments or investments were legitimate or indicative of nominee activity. This examination covers three situations:

Shareholders at the company’s founding. Shareholders following capital increases. Shareholders acquiring shares through transfers.

Step 4: Legal action

If wrongdoing is confirmed, the findings and evidence will be forwarded to the Royal Thai Police or the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for further investigation, prosecution, and arrests of offenders under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999).