JSCCIB keeps 2025 GDP growth forecast at 2.2%, warns export growth deceptive

Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), chaired a meeting with Kriangkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and Kobsak Duangdee, Secretary General of the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), to assess the economic outlook and policy recommendations for the government.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has maintained its forecast for Thailand’s 2025 GDP growth at 1.8% to 2.2%, despite expectations that exports could grow by 9.5% to 10.5%.

However, these figures are largely driven by products with low local content and gold exports, which do not add significant value to the economy. Meanwhile, imports are projected to rise by 10.2%, and inflation is expected to remain low at -0.1% to 0.1%, driven by lower energy prices.

If the government can expedite the disbursement of the 2026 budget alongside the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Let’s Go Halves Plus) economic stimulus measures, and provide support for SMEs and Made In Thailand initiatives under the Quick Big Win strategy, it will be a significant driver for Thailand's economy in 2025, allowing growth to approach the 2.5% growth seen in the previous year.