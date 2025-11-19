Thailand to introduce polymer 50 and 100 baht notes on November 21

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced on Wednesday (19 November) that new polymer banknotes in the 50- and 100-baht denominations will enter circulation on November 21.

Printed on a specialised plastic material that does not absorb moisture or dirt, the notes are significantly more durable than their paper counterparts. This will help ensure cleaner, longer-lasting banknotes in everyday use.

The BOT noted that the previously issued polymer 20-baht note has demonstrated an average lifespan of up to eight years — roughly four times longer than paper notes.

The extended durability is expected to reduce the need to produce new replacement notes by at least 350 million pieces annually, lowering system-wide costs, conserving resources and benefiting the environment.