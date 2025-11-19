Thailand to introduce polymer 50 and 100 baht notes on November 21

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced on Wednesday (19 November) that new polymer banknotes in the 50- and 100-baht denominations will enter circulation on November 21.
Printed on a specialised plastic material that does not absorb moisture or dirt, the notes are significantly more durable than their paper counterparts. This will help ensure cleaner, longer-lasting banknotes in everyday use.
The BOT noted that the previously issued polymer 20-baht note has demonstrated an average lifespan of up to eight years — roughly four times longer than paper notes.
The extended durability is expected to reduce the need to produce new replacement notes by at least 350 million pieces annually, lowering system-wide costs, conserving resources and benefiting the environment.
The new 50- and 100-baht polymer notes retain the overall design of current paper notes but come with enhanced anti-counterfeiting features made possible by modern printing technology.
Key distinguishing elements include a transparent window visible from both sides, embossed numerals within the window, and special colour-shifting inks that change hue when tilted.
Additional features have also been incorporated to support people with visual impairments, including embossed Braille-style markings indicating the denomination and raised diagonal clear strips along the edges to provide more pronounced tactile cues.
From November 21, the new polymer notes can be withdrawn at all commercial banks and specialised financial institutions. The 100-baht polymer note will also be available through ATMs and cash deposit/withdrawal machines (ATM/CDM). Both denominations are compatible with vending machines.
Existing paper 50- and 100-baht banknotes will continue to circulate and remain valid for payment as usual.