Gold prices fall as strong US jobs data dims chance of December rate cut

Gold prices fell overnight after stronger-than-expected US employment data reduced the likelihood of an interest rate cut in December, while several Federal Reserve policymakers voiced opposition to further easing.

Reuters reported that gold retreated on Thursday (November 20) as investors assessed the delayed US September jobs report, which showed nonfarm payrolls rising by 119,000—more than double the forecast of 50,000. The figures significantly lowered market expectations for a December rate reduction.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to US$4,058.29 an ounce at 1.45pm Eastern Time (18:45 GMT), while US gold futures for December delivery also slipped 0.6% to US$4,060 an ounce.

The US dollar strengthened against most major currencies, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, said the employment figures “confirm what the Fed discussed in October: a labour market that is slowing but stable. A December rate cut now looks unlikely.”