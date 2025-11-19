Global gold prices rise on weak US data; Central bank buying — led by china

Global gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as weak US economic data boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, while renewed large-scale buying by central banks — particularly China — continued to support the metal’s long-term upward trend.

Gold rebounds from one-week low on softer US indicators

Reuters reported that spot gold rose 0.4% to US$4,072.37 per ounce at 14:00 ET on November 18, 2025, recovering from its lowest level since November 10.



US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.2% to US$4,066.50 per ounce.

The rebound followed US jobless-benefit data showing the number of Americans receiving unemployment support at a two-month high, with continuing claims rising to 1.9 million for the week ending October 18.

Independent metals trader Tai Wong said the data “slightly lifted hopes” for a December rate cut, supporting gold and silver after three straight days of losses.

CME’s FedWatch tool now assigns nearly a 50% chance of a December rate cut — up from 46% a day earlier, but down from 67% last week.

Gold, a non-yielding safe-haven asset, tends to benefit from lower rates. Prices had fallen over 3% on Friday and 1% on Monday as expectations of another US rate cut weakened.

Markets are now awaiting:



• minutes from the Fed’s October 28–29 meeting (due Wednesday), and

• the delayed US September jobs report (due Thursday), postponed by the recent US government shutdown.