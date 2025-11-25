Phiphat pushes 1,500-rai expansion for world-class sports hub in Chonburi

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that on Monday (November 24), representatives from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) met him to discuss the proposed development of an international sports complex in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, within the EEC.
He said the EEC initially plans to allocate 1,500 rai for the project, as existing venues such as Rajamangala and Supachalasai stadiums can no longer adequately accommodate major events.
Rajamangala’s land, previously under the jurisdiction of Chulalongkorn University, has also been reclaimed, adding pressure to develop a new large-scale venue.
Phiphat added that he has instructed the EEC and the SAT to jointly study the investment model for the project, a process expected to take three to four months with a study budget of about 2 million baht.
Under the EEC Track eight-year plan, the SAT will lead the project while private investors will be responsible for funding. The study will run from 2026 to 2033, with the proposal to be submitted to the Cabinet in 2026.
“If the plan is to use only 1,500 rai, it is unlikely to be sufficient. I have therefore ordered the EEC to consider acquiring additional nearby land. The surrounding area is currently tapioca farmland under the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO),” Phiphat said.
The proposed international sports complex in the EEC would accommodate up to 80,000 spectators, meeting global competition standards. The site would include a horse-racing track, an indoor sports arena with capacity for 5,000 people, a five-star hotel to house athletes, and a comprehensive medical centre.
Phiphat noted that the project would help stimulate investment across other EEC developments, including the high-speed rail linking the three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao) and the Eastern Aviation City. The development is expected to draw 200,000–300,000 workers to the area.