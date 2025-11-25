Phiphat pushes 1,500-rai expansion for world-class sports hub in Chonburi

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that on Monday (November 24), representatives from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) met him to discuss the proposed development of an international sports complex in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, within the EEC.

He said the EEC initially plans to allocate 1,500 rai for the project, as existing venues such as Rajamangala and Supachalasai stadiums can no longer adequately accommodate major events.

Rajamangala’s land, previously under the jurisdiction of Chulalongkorn University, has also been reclaimed, adding pressure to develop a new large-scale venue.