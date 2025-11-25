Thai exports rise 5.7% in October, forecast to grow 11% for the year

In October 2025, Thailand's exports reached US$28.83 billion, growing by 5.7% year-on-year, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion. When excluding items like oil-related products, gold, and military goods, export growth surged to 15.7%. Imports stood at US$32.27 billion, growing 16.3%, resulting in a trade deficit of US$3.43 billion.
Key drivers of this growth include strong export performance in electronics, automotive, and industrial goods. Electronics exports continued their upward trend, while automotive exports also saw significant gains. Despite these positive figures, agricultural exports remained weak, with overall agricultural exports down 5.1%.
In the first 10 months of 2025, total exports grew by 13.0%, amounting to US$282.98 billion. Excluding oil, gold, and military products, growth reached 13.8%. Imports were valued at US$286.84 billion, with a trade deficit of US$3.86 billion.
Export performance in major markets like the US, China, and the EU remained solid, while secondary markets such as South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America also performed well. However, the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) markets experienced a contraction of 15.6%.
The Ministry of Commerce forecasts that Thailand's exports will grow by 10.7% to 11.4% in 2025, with total exports reaching between US$332.98 billion and US$334.98 billion. However, export growth is expected to slow in 2026 due to high base effects, US tariffs, and geopolitical issues.
As Thailand heads into the final months of 2025, the export outlook remains positive, supported by the ongoing demand for electronics, processed agricultural products, and food. However, challenges such as the potential strengthening of the Thai baht and the impact of recent flooding on agricultural output will require close monitoring.
Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has outlined key strategies to sustain export growth, such as exploring new markets and negotiating trade agreements, particularly with the US, to maximize benefits for Thai exporters.
She also announced the formation of a task force to evaluate the impact of tax measures, ensuring that exporters receive the essential information for efficient management going forward.