Thai exports rise 5.7% in October, forecast to grow 11% for the year

In October 2025, Thailand's exports reached US$28.83 billion, growing by 5.7% year-on-year, marking the 16th consecutive month of expansion. When excluding items like oil-related products, gold, and military goods, export growth surged to 15.7%. Imports stood at US$32.27 billion, growing 16.3%, resulting in a trade deficit of US$3.43 billion.

Key drivers of this growth include strong export performance in electronics, automotive, and industrial goods. Electronics exports continued their upward trend, while automotive exports also saw significant gains. Despite these positive figures, agricultural exports remained weak, with overall agricultural exports down 5.1%.

In the first 10 months of 2025, total exports grew by 13.0%, amounting to US$282.98 billion. Excluding oil, gold, and military products, growth reached 13.8%. Imports were valued at US$286.84 billion, with a trade deficit of US$3.86 billion.