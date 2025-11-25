Thailand in transition, not crisis, with SMEs driving the new economy: Anutin

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) hosted the Foreign Industrial Club (FIC) 2025 event on Tuesday (November 25), under the theme "Leading Thailand Through Global Challenges."

The event, held at the Dusit Thani Hotel, built on the success of FIC 2023 and was warmly received by foreign investors and Thai business leaders.

It served as a crucial platform for exchanging perspectives and fostering cooperation between the government, the private sector, and foreign investors in Thailand, reflecting confidence in Thailand's potential as a regional investment hub.

In his address, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul highlighted that Thailand is not entering a crisis but is undergoing a transitional period. If managed well, this transition could mark a significant turning point for the country.

Over the past decade, Thailand's economy has grown at an average rate of 1.8%, but this year, positive signs have emerged. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) forecasts a growth of around 2%, while the Ministry of Finance anticipates a growth rate of 2.4% in 2025, driven by improved exports and accelerated government spending.

However, economic figures alone do not capture the full picture. The world is changing, globalisation is slowing, technology is advancing faster than the law, the ageing population is growing, the impacts of climate change are intensifying, and “trust” between nations and between governments and citizens is steadily declining.

To navigate this evolving world, Thailand must "think differently." We can no longer rely on old formulas. Our strategies must be driven by three key forces for the future: risk diversification, digital transformation, and carbon reduction.