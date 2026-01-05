Thai Business Leaders Warn of Economic Fallout from US-Venezuela Tensions

Trade body sounds alarm over oil price volatility and market instability as diplomatic crisis threatens regional security.

Thailand's leading business organisation has issued a stark warning about the potential economic consequences of escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, expressing concern that the diplomatic crisis could destabilise global markets and undermine fragile recovery efforts.

Dr Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said on Monday that his organisation was "monitoring the situation with gravity" as Washington intensifies its diplomatic and economic pressure on the Venezuelan leadership.

The warning comes amid fears that the protracted dispute could trigger volatility in global oil prices and agricultural commodities, with knock-on effects for Thailand's key manufacturing and agricultural sectors.