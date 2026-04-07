1973 fuel decree looms as government weighs refinery powers

The new government is weighing whether to invoke a 1973 emergency fuel law that would give Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul sweeping powers over the oil market if talks with refineries fail to bring down unusually high refining margins. The issue moved into sharper focus after the Cabinet on April 7 approved negotiations with refiners and acknowledged possible wider use of the decree as part of the government’s response to the energy crisis.

Emergency powers move into focus

The law at the centre of the debate is the Emergency Decree on Remedy and Prevention of Shortage of Fuel Oil B.E. 2516 (1973). It was issued to let the prime minister act immediately when global crude prices surge and supplies tighten, without having to wait for separate action from multiple ministries and agencies.