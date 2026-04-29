Pimjai Leeissaranukul elected new FTI chair, unveils ‘5I’ overhaul plan

Thailand’s industrial sector is entering a new chapter after the board of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) unanimously elected Pimjai Leeissaranukul as its new chair for the 2026-2028 term, alongside a new strategy branded “The New Chapter of Thai Industry: Empowering Growth with 5I.”



‘5I’ strategy to reset Thai industry

Pimjai said Thai industry is facing pressure on multiple fronts, from global economic volatility to an energy-cost squeeze, and must move faster to adapt through five core pillars:

I1: Intelligent Industry

The FTI aims to upgrade factories into Smart Factories and Smart OEMs, using AI and automation to cut production costs. It is preparing to work with the government and financial institutions to establish an “AI & Automation Transition Loan Fund” to provide low-interest financing for businesses investing in technology upgrades.

I2: Innovation & Creativity Industry

The focus will be on moving from contract manufacturing (OEM) towards building brands and intellectual property (Brand & IP). Pimjai said the FTI will work with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to set agenda-based research priorities and push research outputs into commercial use.