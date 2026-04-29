Pimjai Leeissaranukul elected new FTI chair, unveils ‘5I’ overhaul plan

Thailand’s industrial sector is entering a new chapter after the board of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) unanimously elected Pimjai Leeissaranukul as its new chair for the 2026-2028 term, alongside a new strategy branded “The New Chapter of Thai Industry: Empowering Growth with 5I.”
Pimjai said Thai industry is facing pressure on multiple fronts, from global economic volatility to an energy-cost squeeze, and must move faster to adapt through five core pillars:
I1: Intelligent Industry
The FTI aims to upgrade factories into Smart Factories and Smart OEMs, using AI and automation to cut production costs. It is preparing to work with the government and financial institutions to establish an “AI & Automation Transition Loan Fund” to provide low-interest financing for businesses investing in technology upgrades.
I2: Innovation & Creativity Industry
The focus will be on moving from contract manufacturing (OEM) towards building brands and intellectual property (Brand & IP). Pimjai said the FTI will work with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to set agenda-based research priorities and push research outputs into commercial use.
I3: International Alliance & Network
Citing Thailand’s geopolitical advantages and neutrality, the strategy seeks to attract new investment and position the country as a “Global Supply Chain Hub”, linking infrastructure and logistics to strengthen Thailand’s role as a regional production and distribution centre.
I4: Industrial Infrastructure Reform
This pillar covers five priority areas:
I5: Inclusive Sustainability
The FTI will drive a low-carbon transition and the circular economy, while fast-tracking laws and setting up a fund to ensure producers share responsibility for managing packaging after use.
Pimjai said an urgent task is coordinating with the government to push “Made in Thailand” as a key tool for economic stimulus and a pathway through the energy crisis.
“The FTI will closely monitor the impact of the government’s electricity price restructuring,” she said. “At the same time, we will accelerate efforts to help operators use energy as efficiently as possible. Most importantly, we are calling on the government to unlock Direct PPA quickly so industry can access clean energy at globally competitive costs.”