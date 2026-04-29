UAE quits OPEC from May 1 in major shake-up for global oil market

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed it will withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the wider OPEC+ alliance from May 1, ending more than five decades of membership and dealing a fresh blow to the producers’ group as the Iran war continues to disrupt global energy flows.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei told Reuters the decision followed a review of the country’s energy strategy, adding that it was taken independently. “This is a policy decision,” he said, after “a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production.”

Reuters reported that Mazrouei said the UAE had not raised the issue with any other country, and he played down any immediate market impact, pointing to the ongoing constraints on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A statement carried by UAE state media said the move aligned with the country’s national interest and long-term strategic vision, including the development of its energy sector and investment plans, while reiterating the UAE’s aim to remain a responsible and reliable producer for global markets.