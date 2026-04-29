Thailand emerges as a new Asian hub for global wealth and luxury

Wealth migration drives a new round of luxury housing demand

One key megatrend highlighted by the report is “Ultra Mobility”, or multi-base living among the world’s wealthy, who are looking for countries that meet their needs for quality of life, health, safety and residential value.

Thailand is clearly benefiting from this trend, particularly demand from investors and wealthy individuals from Asia, the Middle East and Europe. This has supported Bangkok’s super-prime condominium market, branded residence projects in Phuket and Samui, and wellness-oriented holiday homes, which are becoming a notably high-growth segment.

At a time when many countries face a limited supply of ready-to-move-in high-end homes, Thailand’s strength lies in expanding the luxury supply that can accommodate demand, making it stand out further in the eyes of the world’s wealthy.

Family offices see Thailand as a new investment base

Another important driver identified by the report is the growth of family offices worldwide, which are increasingly diversifying investments and seeking opportunities across regions. Thailand has the potential to support this in several dimensions, including hotels and tourism, logistics, value-added property, and its strategic position between China, India and ASEAN.

This trend is creating a new view of Thai property, not only as residential assets but also as an investment platform connected to global capital.

Transformation economy supports Thai wellness and luxury sectors

The report also reflects the growth of the “Transformation Economy”, in which high-end consumers are placing more weight on experiences, health and self-development than on luxury goods consumption in the traditional sense.

Thailand is seen as having advantages from world-class wellness resorts, medical tourism, nature-based luxury experiences and leading hotel groups, all of which align with this megatrend and help extend demand for branded residences and wellness residences.

Knight Frank points to Thailand’s growing role in the global wealth system

Liam Bailey, Global Head of Research at Knight Frank, said the world is at an important turning point in the distribution of wealth. While the US remains the main engine, emerging markets and high-growth economies are beginning to play a clearer role.

He said that despite pressure from geopolitics and inflation, private capital worldwide remains highly resilient and is looking for markets that combine quality of life, mobility and long-term value, with Thailand among the markets attracting increasing interest.

Nattha Kahapana, Managing Director of Knight Frank Thailand, said Thailand is at an important moment in becoming a destination for global wealthy groups, with readiness in lifestyle, infrastructure and luxury property supply.

Rising demand for branded residence projects, wellness-oriented homes and hotel investment assets in particular reflects how Thailand is directly benefiting from wealth trends linked to health, lifestyle and mobility.

Positive long-term signals for Thailand’s luxury property market

The view from The Wealth Report 2026 reflects that Thailand is not merely gaining short-term benefit from global capital but is being elevated towards a new regional wealth hub, which could become a fresh driver for continuing long-term growth in the luxury property market, hotel investment assets and prime assets.