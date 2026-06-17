BOT Pushes Bangkok Blueprint to Tackle Digital Fraud Ahead of 2026 Annual Meetings

BOT unveils plans for a global fraud-fighting framework as Thailand finalises preparations to host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in October.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) plans to use October's IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok to advance the "Bangkok Blueprint", a framework to tackle cyber-enabled financial fraud through stronger international cooperation.

Speaking at a media workshop ahead of the meetings on Wednesday, Chayawadee Chai-anan, BOT Assistant Governor for Corporate Relations and spokesperson, said digital fraud is the most pressing of three key risks facing the region's financial systems, alongside system resilience and the risk of "walled" digital ecosystems that exclude vulnerable users.

She noted two-thirds of global fraud and scam cases occur within the region, with roughly half of stolen funds vanishing within three minutes of a transaction, while victims typically take around 80 hours to report the crime.

"Given the cross-border nature of the problem, global cooperation is no longer a choice but a necessity for financial stability," she said.



The blueprint, jointly developed by the IMF and World Bank, takes a "whole-of-ecosystem" approach covering prevention, detection, response and recovery, built around three pillars: addressing digital fraud risk, strengthening cyber resilience, and enabling supportive ecosystems.

