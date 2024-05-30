China Harbour wins THB7bn Laem Chabang Port contract

China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd (CHEC) has won the infrastructure contract for phase 3 development of Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province, the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) announced on Wednesday.

PAT director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk said the Chinese company’s contract bid was 160 million baht lower than the project’s estimate of 7.38 billion baht (about US$200 million) to construct infrastructure, buildings, docks, roads and other facilities.

Kriengkrai said CHEC and Nawarat Patanakarn Plc (NWR) were the only two bidders to pass screening out of the four companies that initially joined the bidding process.

The contract signing is however still pending as an appeal on the bid result has been filed, he said.

PAT expects to conduct bidding for the two remaining projects of phase 3, worth over 3 billion baht, before year-end, he said.

The first project, worth 799.5 million baht, involves the construction of a railway system, while the other, valued at 2.25 billion baht, covers establishing product transport and IT systems for the port.